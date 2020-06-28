Leslie and Chandra Watson were welcomed with open arms to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new event venue, The Hidden Willow. Having hosted its first event on June 6, the venue is still brand new. Its white walls give it an airy feel, and open and sweeping doors at the back of the main room lead to a small amphitheater in front of a glistening pond.
Friends, family and fellow chamber members gathered around the Watson family as Chandra sliced through the gold and red ribbon. Applause and cheers echoed off the walls of the room. Leslie said the project was something Chandra had wanted to do for a long time, and after he came back from retirement and started with the North Lamar School District again, he decided they could make it happen.
“I kind of had some extra income and I thought, well, if we’re gonna do it, now would be the time to do it,” Leslie said.
Both Leslie and Chandra said they wanted to create a venue that was as hassle-free as possible. Their daughter was recently married and the family had to haul tables, chairs, decorations and other equipment out to the venue, and so they wanted to build a space where the family and, for weddings, the bride and groom, don’t have to worry about all of the preparations.
“We just wanted to be as easy as possible on everybody,” Chandra said.
There’s a private bridal suite on the second floor and a groom’s cabin outside the venue for added privacy and relaxation before the ceremony. Leslie and Chandra also added a full service kitchen and a bar so caterers can easily prepare food on-site.
President of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Paul Allen said he was delighted to welcome The Hidden Willow to the chamber family. Chamber businesses continue to grow each year and Allen said with The Hidden Willow joining its ranks, there are now 647 chamber businesses in Lamar County.
“I’m very excited,” Allen said. “We’ve had more wedding venues open up in Lamar County and they’re members of the chamber. And so they’re going to be able to provide our community with a great location to come and have their events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.