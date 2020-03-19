When it rains, it pours. And it’s been pouring on the Red River Valley for days now.
If federal warnings for Americans to self-isolate against the spread of the new coronavirus weren’t enough to keep people at home, perhaps local flooding will be. Several roads in Lamar and Red River counties were closed or nearly impassable after nearly 7 inches of rain fell just this week. Some trouble spots in Lamar County included CR 14600, CR 14750, CR 15800 and FM 1497. Paris streets experienced their usual flash flooding during heavy rain, including those near the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, the 600 block of Bonham Street and the 500 block of Lamar Avenue. Those areas quickly drained after the rain stopped, Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
Among the closed roads in Red River County on Wednesday were FM 909 south of Clarksville, FM 1487 by FM 412 and Highway 37 south of Bogata at the Sulphur River, according to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office.
The Red and Sulphur rivers were already near or at maximum level hours before a bout of heavy rain late Wednesday morning. That prompted the National Weather Service to issue a river flood warning for the Sulphur River, which had reached a height of 31 feet by 9 a.m. Wednesday. Flooding along the river begins to occur at 30 feet, the service stated, and the river was expected to reach 32 feet before receding.
The Red River at Arthur City went from 7 feet on March 12 to more than 21 feet in height this morning as discharge increased from 4,000 cubic feet per second to nearly 50,000 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
Flash flood warnings remain in effect through 7 p.m. today for all Red River Valley counties as the forecast calls for more rain. In the National Weather Service’s latest warning, meteorologists said 2 more inches of rain is possible through this evening.
Officials warned against driving through flooded areas and urged caution if walking near riverbanks.
The latest forecast reduced storm chances here from 90% to 50% as models showed showers popping up further west than previously expected. Today will be gusty as winds come from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph and increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph. The high was forecast at 77 degrees.
Rain chances fall to 40% tonight and persist through Friday. Overnight storms will carry a severe potential, the weather service warned, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tornado chances, though low, cannot be ruled out, NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin wrote in forecast discussion.
Saturday is forecast to offer a break from the rain, briefly. Rain chances for Saturday night ramp up to 70%, then drop off for Sunday and early next week.
