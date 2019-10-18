A little help is always appreciated, especially in a robotics lab, where collaboration is key.
This week, engineering students at Kimberly-Clark have been helping the Paris High School robotics team build an off-grid robot for a competition to happen at the end of the month.
“John Darst, the senior engineer at Kimberly-Clark, contacted me about helping,” robotics instructor Jodi Andoe said. “I said, ‘Not only can you help, can you help now?’”
The team is readying for the CoCo BEST UIL Robotics Contest on Oct. 25 -26 in Allen. The team will compete against 35 teams from north Texas. BEST stands for Boosting Engineering Science and Technology, and this year CoCo (Collin County) BEST is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
“The BEST program is a sports-like technology competition that is used to inspire and motivate
students towards studies and careers in engineering, science, and technology,” Andoe said. “This year’s contest is ‘Off the Grid.’ The objective is to design and build a robot capable of working with a lineman to perform the following tasks in rebuilding the power grid: clear debris from roadways and dispose of the debris safely, re-attach power lines to transmission line towers and residential poles, install residential transformer(s) and install substation transformer(s).”
The robot the team is building must fit in a cubic space that is 24 inches on a side and weigh no more than 24 pounds. The robot will also be on display at tonight’s football game at Panther stadium.
The engineering team at Kimberly-Clark used to help the robotics team, but after a key member of that effort moved away, the relationship fizzled, Darst said.
“I recognize the value in that,” he said. “We want to hire local, so the more kids we can expose to (the company), the better, … and come back here. It’s much more likely if they have the exposure.”
He liked using the engineering interns because they are closer in age to the high school students and can encourage them on their educational path, Darst said.
“And it’s fun for them (the college interns),” he said.
The engineering interns at Kimberly-Clark helping the team are Ryan Taylor, an electronic engineering student at Texas Tech University; Megan Martinez, a chemical engineering student at Texas A&M; Anissa Wittwer, a biomedical engineering student at A&M; and Babatunde (Tunde) Babayemi, a petroleum engineering student at Oklahoma University.
Braeden Tabangcora said he really appreciated the help the Kimberly-Clark team was giving to building the robot.
“We had a general design, but once we got to certain aspects, it was hard to build,” Tabangcora said. “Them being as experienced as they area, it has helped us a lot.”
The team had the hardest time with the arm, he aid.
“Our arm was struggling to fit in the space we have, but expand out to reach higher places,” Tabangcora said. “Ryan helped us with that.”
Building the robot is good for potential engineering students, Martinez said, adding it allows the students to have “real world experience with engineering, reaching for a goal and trying to make it work.”
Wittwer, who served on her high school robotics team, agreed.
“It’s a good stepping stone,” she said.
This year’s robotics team members are Damian Aguilar, Devin Folmar, Brody Holleman, Teddy Hubbard, Tait Moody, Ruben Reynaga, Tabangcora, Shannon White, Kelvin Whitley, Christian Wilson, Nate Anderson, Stephen Lester, Gabriel Remsburge, Bryce Mills, Conner Avery, Conner Rogers and Alysa Andoe.
