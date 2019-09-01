North Lamar ISD was the victim of a ransomware virus Thursday night. Staff are still working to restore network information, North Lamar public relations director Carla Coleman said.
“Last night at 8:10 p.m., something was done to set off the ransomware virus,” Coleman said in a statement. “Most likely, someone opened an email attachment.”
Friday around 6:30 a.m., North Lamar Technology Director Glenda Parson began receiving texts with screenshots from staff members. She knew immediately something was wrong and sent out a Panther Alert to staff with an announcement to not turn on school computers, Coleman said. As of Friday evening, school servers were infected, as well as its backup servers.
Coleman said the staff worked without their computers Friday, using their phones and pen and paper. She expected the virus to linger until Tuesday.
“Our IT department has been working diligently on getting as much information restored to the network as possible,” Coleman said. “Tuesday’s workday without computers will most likely mirror today’s.”
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.