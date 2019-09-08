CLARKSVILLE- The Clarksville City Council will discuss the budget for the coming fiscal year at workshops on Monday and Tuesday at Clarksville City Hall, 800 W Main St. Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s has a starting time of 6:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s meeting will feature a presentation by Jerry Landrum regarding investing city funds into the TexPool Investment Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.