Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing

CLARKSVILLE- The Clarksville City Council will discuss the budget for the coming fiscal year at  workshops on Monday and Tuesday at Clarksville City Hall, 800 W Main St. Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s has a starting time of 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s meeting will feature a presentation by Jerry Landrum regarding investing city funds into the TexPool Investment Pool.

 

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.