On the eve of a massive plant layoff, Turner Industry plant manager Chris Bailey expressed gratitude to Paris Economic Development Corp. for a $400,000 jobs retention incentive.
“We’re grateful to the PEDC for its support and continue to be optimistic that work orders will eventually return, and we’ll be able to re-employ enough folks to meet the anticipated market demand,” Bailey said. “This agreement with the PEDC means that we keep a core group in place so that when the economy recovers, we’ll be able to resume more normal operations.”
The incentive, to be paid in a $200,000 installment now and $200,000 at the end of the year, comes just days before the plant lays off roughly 500 employees Friday.
In early April, the plant announced it would lay off the majority of its workers because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors affecting production. The announcement came with word that the company would maintain a skeleton staff and resume operation as soon as work returns.
The PEDC incentive calls for the retention of at least 50 jobs through the end of the year.
“Turner Pipe is not closing,” Turner Industries vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer John Fenner said in April. “The layoffs are temporary, and we have every intention to resume normal business operations.”
In an April letter to employees, Bailey laid blame directly on the coronavirus epidemic.
“The current economic conditions and the declaration of the unprecedented “Coronavirus (Covid-19) as a global pandemic has created impossibly unforeseen business circumstances,” Bailey said. “The circumstances have caused a sudden and dramatic loss of customer orders and have had an adverse impact on Turner’s financial status and ability to continue operations at the facility.”
