Join the Lamar-Red River County Crime Stoppers Dec. 7, for a Holly Jolly Fun Run at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. Santa will be on site to get things started, and registration begins at 8 a.m.
The 5K starts at 9 a.m., the 1k will start at 10 a.m. and the final run is for runners and pets and will start at 10:15 a.m. First, second and third place winners, as well as the most festive runner and pet, will receive awards.
Online registration is available at www.785Tips.com. Registration forms are available at both First Federal Community Bank, SSB locations, 630 Clarksville St. and 3010 NE Loop 286. Each pre-registered participant will receive a T-shirt. Onsite registration is $5 more and t-shirts will be available only while supplies last. Deadline to pre-register is Nov. 20.
