The New Salem Baptist Church held a prayer service for the country Tuesday evening. Preachers from Hugo, Oklahoma, and various churches around Paris came to pray for the end of racism in the country and for healing for those affected by it.
”The reason we are here today is to pray for the community. There is so much going on in the world, even in Paris,” Pastor Stanley Rhone of New Salem Church said.
“There won’t be much preaching today, but a lot of praying ... Praying isn’t about black or white, it’s about love.”
The church hoped that by holding this prayer service, the country could begin to heal and recognize each other as family.
“God made Adam and everyone else from one blood. We are all one people, we all need God and we all need love. We need a change in America. If you want a change, you need prayer,” Bishop Connice Mayes of the New Salem Church said.
Rhone expressed his belief that America needs to pray in order to form change.
“We can protest all we want. Protests let us be seen. Prayer lets us be heard,” he said.
The church also prayed that the violence shown at some U.S. demonstrations won’t reach the community.
“We are praying for the officers of Paris and for the governor. We are praying for the community of Paris. Just because we see it on television, doesn’t mean it won’t happen here,” Rhone said.
During one of many emotional prayers from the congregation, the first lady of the church, Mrs. Mayes, said, “we have been divided too long.”
A prayer was also said for those battling the coronavirus, other groups facing injustices and those battling homelessness.
