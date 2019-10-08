A single-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy Monday after he lost control of his Ford pickup truck.
Cason Wagner was traveling west on FM 197 northwest of Paris when he entered a curve at an unsafe speed, said Department of Public Safety information officer Mark Tackett. Wagner lost control of his 2003 Ford pickup truck; it left the roadway and rolled several times.
Wagner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Tackett said.
First responders on scene included Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, Department of Public Safety, Chicota Volunteer Fire Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
