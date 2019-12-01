Lamar National Bank President and CEO Greg Wilson announced today that Lamar National Bank is opening a branch in Northlake.
Located on I-35 W, Northlake is a rapidly growing community between Ft. Worth and Denton and is part of the Argyle ISD. It is estimated the Northlake will add four new houses per day for the next decade.
Earlier this month, banking regulators approved the application to open a branch, making Lamar National the first bank in Northlake.
Lamar National Bank expanded into Celina in 2018 and construction of a free-standing branch is underway there as well.
“Lamar National continues to bring community banking to rapidly growing communities throughout North Texas,” Wilson said. “Relationship banking has become increasingly rare in the Metroplex as big box, transactional banks continue to grow. Our staff brings to Northlake the same commitment to community that has been so impactful in Paris, in Reno and in Celina.”
Lamar National Bank’s motto of “Relationship banking at its best” is the driving force behind is growth and success. The bank is headquartered in Paris, where it was founded by local business people in 1981.
“We are committed to being a vibrant and meaningful corporate citizen, making our communities better for all who live there,” Wilson said. “Our mission is to deliver the best banking experience in our markets, period.”
For information on Lamar National Bank call 903-785-0701 or visit www.lamarnationalbank.com.
