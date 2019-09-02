Christians in Action once more needs a little help from its friends.
Things haven’t improved since cardboard tariffs greatly reduced the shelter’s ability to fund itself, and currently nine homeless men reside in the shelter, Shelter Director Don Walker said.
“We used to make about $2,200 in recycling,” he said.
The shelter funds itself by having the residents gather cardboard for recycling and selling it overseas.
“We want them to work for it,” Walker said.
Then, the city of Paris started gathering recyclables as well, “which took about half,” he said, and then came the U.S.-China trade war.
“The only place I can sell it now is around here locally,” he said. “All these years we haven’t bothered people for funding. Now, we are having a hard time.”
Walker said between rent for the building, gas for the trucks to cart the cardboard, phone bills, groceries to feed those living in the shelter and to keep the shelter’s “store” running, he isn’t sure they’ll make it.
“I don’t want to shut it down because we help so many people,” he said.
The shelter’s store isn’t really a store, since nobody actually pays for anything, but those who need help, homeless or not, can come in and find donated clothes and shoes to help them make it through hard times.
“We go through 3,000 items a month,” Walker said. “It’s really worthwhile to keep.”
Walker started the shelter 36 years ago and has kept it running ever since. He, along with volunteers and the board for the shelter, have helped some of the homeless population get back on their feet. He said he doesn’t really help them, but “it took the good Lord.”
“You can’t help nobody that doesn’t want to be helped,” he said.
He remembers one time this little boy who came in thanked him for a new pair of shoes. The boy had wired the tops to the soles on his current pair, but came by to thank Walker in his office for the shoes.
“It’s just a blessing when kids don’t have the money to get something, to see them come here,” Walker said.
Those wanting to help can call Walker at 903-784-6875 at work or 903-249-7749 on his cellphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.