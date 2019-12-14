Tyler Tongson has more than 30 years of experience as a restauranteur. Now, the Paris native is using that experience to open Tyler’s Pizzeria, a pizza buffet restaurant, located at 3610 N. Main St.
Tongson grew up around the restaurant industry, as his father opened the McDonald’s in Paris. Tongson then moved to Oklahoma, where he owned and operated a number of Popeye’s.
As manager of the Popeyes restaurants, Tongson’s restaurants became models of excellence. Each year, Popeyes awards locations the Gold Plate Award, marking high levels of service and professionalism, and Tongson was the recipient in 2005. He also received a perfect score in the curb appeal category during a corporate review, he said.
After nearly 20 years operating the Popeyes restaurants in Oklahoma, he grew homesick for Paris and decided to come back.
“I sold my store and came home,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘Well, I did burgers and chicken, so what’s next?’ I thought pizza must be it, and I looked around and saw that was something we were needing here.”
For Tongson, a good relationship with his staff is crucial, and he says he works to foster a good relationship with them.
“You take care of your employees and they’ll take care of the customers, and that’s basically what I believe,” he said. “Treat them well, pay them well, treat them with respect and you’ll earn respect. You can’t demand respect. … We have an excellent crew in here and I think that’s because we were kind of picky when we were hiring, and they knew who we were and saw our vision by the time the job interviews were finished.”
Though the restaurant has not even been open two weeks, the pizzeria has already shown to be extremely popular, and it’s often packed for lunch and dinner. He attributes this to savvy social media marketing, as well as a fun environment that keeps customers coming back.
In the restaurant’s early weeks, Tyler’s Pizzeria is regularly adding to the menu, said general manager Mike Clark. In addition to several flavors of pizza and a large salad bar, the restaurant has added pasta, ravioli, dessert pizza and more.
One of the restaurant’s most popular items, Clark said, is a signature beer cheese that they pair with chicken and bacon.
“It’s so popular, we have people coming up and asking us to make ore of it, and to my knowledge it’s something you can’t really get anywhere else,” Clark said.
Tyler’s Pizzeria also looks to become involved with the community and give back. The restaurant has donated to the Lamar County Humane Association, Chisum ISD Project Graduation and more, and they plan to get involved with more organizations in the future
“While we’re here, and we’re doing well. We’re able to support and give back to the community,’ Tongson said. “That’s one of our main focuses.”
