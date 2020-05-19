By now, the symptoms of Covid-19 are well-known: coughing, shortness of breath and fever being chief among them. But the pandemic, and the changes in life that have come as a result of it, also had a profound effect on people’s mental health.
A recent study conducted by the United Way of Lamar County has found that the pandemic’s effects on mental health are being felt locally.
The study, which polled 86 respondents, found that 71.1% felt a noticeable increase in anxiety and stress as a result of the pandemic.
Of those who filled out the survey, 51.2% felt like they couldn’t leave their home, 23% reported that they didn’t have enough household goods like soap, paper towels and toilet paper while 3.8% worried about food insecurity.
“I know it was a small sample, and I wish there was more diversity in the respondents,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said. “Nevertheless, I think what this really shows — what jumped out to me — is the stress this has had on people’s mental health. I think a lot of focus has been on physical health and the economy, but not many people are talking about mental health.”
The survey also found that the pandemic has had a noticeable impact on health care throughout the county. Roughly 22% of respondents said they were unable to see a doctor or have elective surgery and nearly 7% said they were unable to get prescriptions filled or faced delays in getting them filled.
A quarter of the respondents said they had earned less money due to the pandemic and 13.8% said they were working fewer hours. More than half of the respondents, 54.2%, had children home from school or college. About 51% were worried that students would not be prepared academically next year and 38.5% were concerned about student’s mental and physical health.
Wilson said she hopes to conduct more studies to gather further information, and encouraged people to offer feedback to the nonprofit.
