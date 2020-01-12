Jeff Jones decided to pursue a career in law enforcement after witnessing one of the county’s most notable crimes. More than two decades later, his dedication to protecting the people of Lamar County hasn’t wavered as the Precinct 2 constable.
In 1985, Paris police officer David Roberts was gunned down while attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects. The killing happened in broad daylight in downtown Paris, and Jones was one of the many people who bore witness to it.
To say it had a profound impact on him would be an understatement. The sight is indelibly seared into his memory, and it instilled in him a desire to become a law enforcement agent himself.
“I just happened to be driving by when it happened,” Jones said. “It’s one of those things, I’ll never forget that moment for as long as I’ll live. As it was happening, you almost don’t even process it and it’s like you’re watching a movie, but then afterwards reality struck and it was incredibly sad.
“I’d always admired the police and thought about being an officer, but that’s really what made me want to do it, so I could work to make sure nothing like that happened again.”
Jones began his career as a law enforcement officer in 1988 with the Paris Police Department and steadily rose through the ranks over the years.
He served as a patrol officer for a handful of years, then served on the drug task force, and eventually became corporal before being named sergeant and joining the criminal investigation division. After serving in CID for a time, he returned to being a patrol sergeant before retiring in 2010.
Retirement didn’t last very long, however. In 2018, the former constable for Precinct 2, Mike Ford, resigned to take a position with a different agency. When he left, though, he recommended Jones to the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to replace him. The commissioners listened, and Jones was open to the offer, so he was appointed to finish out Ford’s term.
As constable, Jones acts as a certified law enforcement officer, works alongside other law enforcement agencies, serving as bailiff for the justices of the peace and more.
“In some ways it’s a little more laid back because you’re only covering your precinct, but on the other hand, all the responsibility falls to you, because you’re a one-man office,” he said.
Jones credits his years of experience with the Paris Police Department as his biggest asset when it comes to carrying out the duties of constable. Over the years, he’s said, he’s had experience with nearly every kind of case, and that background knowledge has proven to be vital in his role.
For Jones, the most rewarding part of the job is interacting with his constituents.
“People come to me with questions, and it’s always a great feeling to be able to help them with whatever issues they’re having,” Jones said. “And if I’m not sure of the answer, I’ll tell them, ‘Hey, I need to get back to you,’ and then I’ll do some research. I don’t want to give anyone false information, and then it’s a learning experience for me too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.