CLARKSVILLE — Residents will soon see improvements in several areas throughout town, including local parks and other community hubs.
The upgrades are the result of the city being selected as the 2019 HEROES Project by Lowe’s Texas Regional Distribution Center Team, Mayor Ann Rushing said.
Two local parks — Cheatham Park and Fireman’s Park — will receive new playground equipment, Rushing said. A fence will be added at Cheatham Park, separating the children’s play place from the rest of the park.
“That’s a big park but it’s never had any sort of fencing,” the mayor said. “I think a fence would go a long way as far as safety out there at Cheatham Park.”
At the Hub Community Center, Lowe’s will replace several old or outdated appliances, including the stove.
Along the Pride Creek walk, there will be added electrical wiring to allow for the installation of lighting, repairing the retaining wall and powerwashing the walkway, Rushing said.
Workers will be powerwashing to give the downtown square a fresh look, the mayor added. And the team of workers will be at the Boys and Girls Club, helping students with an art project.
The project is welcome help, Rushing said, because it eases a financial burden of the city and allows some projects to be completed that wouldn’t otherwise be done.
“This absolutely helps the city financially,” Rushing said. “We’ve needed a fence at Cheatham Park for a long time, and a lot of the other work they’re doing is stuff that I think we’ve needed for a while, too. But with the cost of materials, labor and everything else, a lot of it was just stuff we couldn’t budget for.”
Lowe’s reached out to the city after Claude Gaffney, an employee at the Mt. Vernon Lowe’s store and a resident of Clarksville, recommended the city as a recipient of the HEROES Project.
Crews will begin work on Friday in the afternoon, and conclude in the evening.
“This is great for the city,” Rushing said. “It improves the quality of life for our youth, and really for everyone.”
