WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated 11 Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas, including Red River Valley counties. Producers who suffered losses due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in Red River County who suffered losses due to excessive moisture that occurred Oct. 1, 2019, through June 9 may be eligible for emergency loans. Producers in the contiguous counties of Delta and Lamar counties and Choctaw County in Oklahoma, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Producers in Collin County who suffered losses due to excessive rain and flooding that has occurred since Oct. 1, 2019, may be eligible for emergency loans. And producers in Fannin County are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Producers in Hunt County and in Delta and Fannin counties who suffered losses due to excessive rainfall that has occurred since Sept. 1, 2019, may be eligible for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is March 2, 2021.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
