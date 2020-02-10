Lamar County native Rick Ruthart is in a four-man race in the March 2 Republican primary for Precinct 1 commissioner.
The challenger joins Alan Skidmore and Steve Owens in an attempt to unseat incumbent Lawrence Malone. Early voting for the March 2 Republican primary begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28 at the Lamar County Services Building, 2311 Lamar Ave.
Ruthart, 66, lives near Slabtown and close to the Sulphur River near a homeplace his 48-year-old son now owns that has been in the family since after the Civil War. He and his wife of 26 years, Mitzi Ruthart, have two sons together, one a senior at Paris High School. The family attends Calvary Chapel in Paris.
After spending two years in the U.S. Army, Ruthart returned to Lamar County and went to work at Westinghouse Electric and then Philips Lighting, where he spent 20 years. For the past 22 years, he has worked at Kimberly-Clark and is now a maintenance team leader responsible for keeping equipment operating.
Planning to retire in a couple of months, Ruthart said, if elected, he plans to spend his time fulfilling the responsibilities of an office that requires a full-time person.
“I think I can make a difference,” Ruthart said. “I will devote my full concentration to this full-time job.”
In addition to maintaining roads, Ruthart said a commissioner helps set the tax rate, is responsible for the county budget and should be active in bringing new industry here. His experience in handling large budgets at work should be helpful as commissioner, he said.
The candidate said he will depend on the seasoned hands of Precinct 1 to continue carrying the workload out in the field while he is in a supervisory capacity.
“I need to be there to see what is going on and make sure what we plan for the day gets done that day,” Ruthart said, noting advanced planning is key to any successful operation.
In addition to campaigning throughout the precinct to get a feel of what people want, Ruthart said he has been visiting with commissioners in other nearby counties.
“I think there are a lot of things we could do differently to promote efficiency,” Ruthart said, suggesting high-priced machinery could be leased instead of purchased to cut down on maintenance issues and to keep newer equipment in operation. The candidate also said a different type of oil-mix used on many roads could be mixed locally, saving about one-third of the cost of purchased oil sand.
“Drainage is a big issue on our roads, and other counties are having some success in getting water off the roads,” the candidate said, explaining he will be sharing what he has learned from talking with other county commissioners.
“There are lots of roads in this precinct —about 233 miles — and twice the amount of ditches,” Ruthart said. “We need to prioritize our work and deal with bus and mail routes and high traffic roads first. But with the proper planning, a hopeful reduction in some of the costs, and better equipment, we should be able to cover more mileage.
“If I am elected, I cannot fix all the roads the first day, but I will have a plan to fix the roads,” Ruthart said.
