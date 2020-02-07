COOPER — Paris isn’t the only East Texas city angling for a makeover.
Cooper is joining the action, submitting an application to the hit HGTV series Hometown, hosted by Erin and Ben Napier, who are taking their show on the road from Mississippi to help revitalize other small towns in the U.S.
“The HGTV Hometown Takeover competition is perfect for Cooper,” former Cooper resident Larry Goddard said. “We have such admired and appreciated architecture, wonderful buildings with many stories.”
Goddard, with the help of local videographers, turned in two videos for the application, one produced by life-long Delta County resident Jeremy Glossup, who teaches at Stone Middle School in Paris, and the other put together by students in AnnaMarie Valdez’s audio-visual class, Madison Murray, Jolie Slakey, Jakayla Milton, Jessica Swaim, Sydney Hicks, Fedrick Wiley Jr. and Karlee Hicks.
“I make videos on the side,” Glossup said. “When HGTV announced their deal, a lot of people were tagging me.”
Glossup owns Render Poetic Media and is a member of the Delta County Action Team, a newly-formed civic group with the aim to promote Cooper. He said it took a grand total of 6 days, from the time he presented the idea at a team meeting to the time he started filming.
“I took another week to edit it,” he said. “I knew I wanted to tell a story. I knew the economy wasn’t as good as it was back in the day. We talked about how we are making improvements and trying to get better and how we could use some assistance to get it going.”
Glossup got his friend, Haley White, to help as a host in the video, interviewing different Cooper residents and to tell Cooper’s story. They kept the video to about three minutes, he said.
“It was a ton of fun,” he said. “It was exciting to go around and focus on the good things. A lot of people were excited to be in the video. Cooper has a lot of potential for new growth. I think it will make a good place for HGTV to work.”
Valdez, a teacher at Cooper High School, said she was also tagged when the contest announcement came out, and some suggested her students put together a video. The student production is about twice as long, but they included things like video from a recent Homecoming production. Valdez used the contest as part of their six weeks group project.
“They do all the filming, and they do all the editing, start to finish,” she said. “They think the square could use a facelift. Best case scenario, we’re picked, worst case, we’re not.
“They thought it was a great idea. They wanted to help the community.”
Glossup’s video can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/qpfpdnf, and Valdez’s student video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjMf5GD4zng&feature=youtu.be. Residents can go to https://tinyurl.com/vocn5ye to comment on the the contest’s page and vote for their hometown, whether it is for Paris or Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.