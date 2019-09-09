A Lamar County family without running water for the past couple of years should be connected to county water within days thanks to the generosity of a number of people who contributed in excess of $15,000 to the cause.
Lamar County Water Supply District workers today are expected to bury the final 100 yards or so of plastic water pipe. The mile-long line will serve an entire neighborhood along FM 45080 near Arthur City in far northern Lamar County.
“We’ve been trying to get this done for years but just didn’t have the money,” 56-year-old Marcus Starks said. “We are just so thankful to everyone who prayed, to all who gave and to all who physically made this happen. My family thanks you for being so generous, kind and concerned about our well-being.
“With all that is going on today, it’s good to know there are still good people in this world,” Starks said.
The family’s situation became critical when the state notified Starks and his wife, Michelle, that their disabled could be removed from the home and placed in a group facility because their house had no running water, a state requirement because their son receives services from Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation.
“I’m not going to let that happen even if we have to leave our home,” Starks said in an Aug. 9 article published in The Paris News, adding his family had lived on that Red River bottom homeplace for more than 100 years.
Within hours after the family’s plight appeared, phone calls, emails and texts from people who wanted to help began coming into the paper. One such email came from a local doctor who led an anonymous fundraising campaign. The Paris News supported a GoFundMe campaign, and within a couple of weeks necessary funds were raised to pay for the water line.
Nearby neighbors, Curlese Webb and Davy and Deadra Graham, expressed gratitude that others in the neighborhood now have access to water. Year after year, shallow wells supplying a limited amount of water became more problematic.
“We just thank God for people with such giving hearts and to all who made this happen,” Graham said.
Webb expressed thanks to The Paris News for reporting the situation, to the doctor who “pushed it through” and to the crew for “putting down the line.”
“I want to give special thanks to our departed friend, Dennis Newby, for getting the ball rolling,” Webb said.
Newby called the newspaper just days before he died to share about the situation facing Starks, his life-long friend.
