After a fire in August forced Ward’s Restaurant to shut its doors, the diner will not be reopening — at least at that location.
For more than 20 years, Ward’s Restaurant has served patrons at the corner of Clarksville Street and South Collegiate Drive. Then came the fire. Restaurant owners Ken and Kathy Ward originally thought the closure was temporary, but they learned last month from the property owners that the restaurant would not be reopening, said Karla Renfrow, daughter of the owners.
After hearing the news, Renfrow tried to convince the property’s owners, real estate company Harrison, Walker & Harper, to reopen by starting an online petition. But after garnering more than 300 signatures, the family was told the restaurant still would not reopen.
“I knew that the petition was a long shot, but I just wanted to show (Harrison, Walker & Harper) that if they reopened, it’d work out, and to show my father that there’s support for him,” Renfrow said. “But they told us they wouldn’t reopen because the insurance money recouped wouldn’t cover the cost of repairs.”
The news poses a difficult question for the Wards, Renfrow said.
“They’ve got to decide whether they want to reopen somewhere else or retire now,” she said. “He’s been at that corner for all these years, and that’s where he wanted to retire. It’s just hard because he’d have to move so close to the end of his career, but he doesn’t think he’s at the end yet.”
Relocating would be a challenge, Renfrow said, as options are limited when it comes to finding a suitable building.
Ken Ward and brother Gary Don Ward opened the diner in 1995, after Ken had garnered years of experience in the grocery business, Renfrow said. Over the years, the restaurant was able to develop a loyal customer base through its food and atmosphere, she said.
“My father realized it’s not just about the food, it’s about creating a welcoming environment and the people,” she said. “At the same time, though, he took a lot of pride in the quality of the food.”
The restaurant’s loyal customer base was exemplified when laws changed regarding smoking in restaurants, Renfrow said.
“When that law passed, they were worried it would really hurt business, but it didn’t and we actually thrived,” she said.
Renfrow thanked all the people who offered support and kind words on the petition, and said the family has no ill will towards Harrison, Walker & Harper.
“It means a lot that people showed their support and that Ward’s was important to a lot of people,” she said.
Attempts to contact Harrison, Walker & Harper about the future of the building were unsuccessful.
