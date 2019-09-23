BOGOTA — Rivercrest ISD has selected an architect and construction manager-agent for its 2019-20 district improvement projects, slated to begin as soon as the spring.
At its Sept. 17 meeting, the school board voted to select Gallagher Construction and Goodwin, Lasiter and Strong to lead the projects. The district met with representatives Friday to discuss plans, Rivercrest Financial Director Tiffany Mabe said.
The board previously rescinded its resolution to work with BWA as its architect, citing differences in work approach. At the August board meeting, Superintendent Stanley Jessee said the decision was amicable and compared it to having second thoughts before a wedding.
“It’s one of those things, like when you’re going into a marriage and you’re having second thoughts,” he said, chuckling. “So we decided the best thing is to go ahead and back out now; there’s no need to try and force something that’s not working.”
The projects include the addition of four classrooms to the elementary school and career and technical education classrooms onto an existing agriculture workshop. The district will likely begin all the projects at the same time and is planning to break ground on the elementary classrooms during spring break, Mabe said.
Rivercrest ISD will pay for the projects from its budget, including state and local funding, Mabe said. No bonds will be used. The CTE classrooms will be paid for over a 10-year period, and the elementary classrooms will be funded from the maintenance and operations fund. Final costs will be determined after designs are completed, Mabe said. The district is working now with GLS to design plans for renovations, which will provide clarity on cost.
The projects will come from the district’s new $8 million budget, which passed in August along with a new tax rate of $1.28 per $100 valuation. Jessee previously said the district was in “good shape” financially thanks to the management of previous boards.
“We have a strong fund balance, we’re able to do some projects. And boards in the past really took care of our district,” he said in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.