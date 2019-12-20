Paris Economic Development Corp. directors took a look Wednesday at projected cash flow four years out and came up short.
The economic development entity will need to borrow $3 million to cover cash incentives If all prospective industries currently in negotiations decide to locate in Paris, according to a report by Chairman Timothy Hernandez.
Cash incentives on the books include $1 million for jobs and $1 million for rail development for American SpiralWeld Pipe Co.; $4.5 million for Project Rainwater Falls, a Portland, Oregon, plastics firm; $500,000 for Project Iron Shovel, an airplane engine company looking to locate at Cox Field; $140,000 for Project Rocket X, an Indiana trailer tire manufacturer; and $300,000 for rail to the J. Skinner Bakery, currently under negotiation.
Now at $4.3 million, the cash-on-hand balance is projected to drop to $774,851 by year end 2020 at which time the group will need to borrow $3 million to meet $1 million cash-for-jobs payments in years 2021, 2022 and 2023 promised Project Rainwater Falls provided the company maintains 160 full-time jobs in its workforce.
The Hernandez report includes $1.6 million for other new projects and $950,000 for the Gene Stallings Business Park, the clean-up of other properties and the completion of work on the American SpiralWeld site. Also included in projections for the next four years are $2.4 million in operating costs and $1.5 million in loan payments for a total outlay of roughly $13.85 million.
Hernandez projects roughly $7.55 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.5% increase based on increased business activity 240 new jobs would bring to the economy. With the $3 million in borrowed funds plus the $4.250 million currently on hand, cash-on-hand at the end of 2024 is projected at roughly $950,000.
“Based on these cash projections, we would not have the cash for any other major projects coming into town without additional borrowing,” Hernandez concluded.
When asked by board member A.J. Hashmi for his opinion about the organization’s financial status, acting city manager Gene Anderson said the 2.5% increase in sales tax is “pretty optimistic.”
“If you have an economic downturn you would have problems,” Anderson said. “You also have to consider legislative action, the possibility of redistributing sales taxes and eliminating the property tax. We could find ourselves in a jam.”
Hashmi then asked Anderson for his opinion about the organization’s capacity for borrowing funds, and if it is worthwhile to incur debt if a new prospect would bring 60 to 100 jobs to town.
“Jobs are not easy to come by,” Hashmi said. “I would be hard pushed not to go into debt.”
“We should take each prospect on a case by case basis,” executive director Michael Paris interjected.
“I agree with the case by case,” Anderson said. “As long as you don’t extend that debt too far. A lot can happen in five years, much less 30 years, so I would encourage caution before you do any extremely long debt.
“You can get yourself up to capacity so you can’t do anything. You are not at that point yet.”
