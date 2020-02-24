This year’s Covenant Christian Church chili supper turned up the heat.
“We had a good turnout last night,” said Kay Brown, the event’s chairwoman. “We went through about 20 roasters of homemade chili.”
The Saturday night event included chili, an auction and a bake sale. The auction brought in $13,440, the chili tickets came to $1,383 and dessert sales were $563, for a total of $15,386.
At the last chili supper/auction, the church raised $15,000.
“Our goal is always to meet or exceed what we have done in the past,” Brown said.
The event had about 250 to 300 people, according to committee member Diana Russell.
“We had lots of fun, lots of people,” she said.
Every year they try to avoid the conflicts with other community events, like the Sweetheart Soiree, which raises money for the Children’s Advocacy Center, but weren’t quite able to that this year, with the Chisum Donkey Basketball and the NAACP banquet hosted the same evening.
“You wouldn’t think February would be so busy,” Russell said. “We’re so thankful.”
By Friday afternoon, the church had over 60 items in the silent auction and about 30 for the live auction. The women’s group of the church also hosts a bake sale at the event.
Some of the auction items included a 12-gauge shotgun, outdoor patio sets, rustic furniture, a firepit from Durham Masonry, an antique pedal car and 9- to 10-foot wooden teepee for children to play in “that would last a lifetime.”
“Jennifer Lassiter, with Southern Sassy, donated a paint job for the rustic furniture,” Russell said. “I don’t know how the business owners do it. They support everything we do.”
“We raise money for the church’s ministries,” Brown said, adding part of it went to camping and children’s ministries, especially for those who couldn’t afford to attend a church camp. “We have a lot of single moms in our church.”
Initially, the church created the chili supper to help raise money for the building fund, but since the building went up in 2012, the church pushed the focus to ministry, she said.
“We still have it every year,” Brown said. “We’re very community oriented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.