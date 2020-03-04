UPDATE: Information received from the county elections office incorrectly identified incumbent Justice of the Peace Cindy Ruthart, place 5, as a constable. The information has been corrected.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone fell in Lamar County’s most highly contested primary race. Alan Skidmore and Rick A. Ruthart will face off in a run-off election May 26.
Skidmore received 664 votes, or 34.71%, and Ruthart garnered 477 votes, or 24.93%. Steve Owens came in third with 415 votes, or 21.69%, with Lawrence with 357 votes, or 18.66%.
“I personally want to thank all my supporters and those who helped me in this campaign,” Skidmore said. “I plan to campaign hard during the run-off and if elected, I will make good decisions, will strive to bring leadership to Precinct 1 and will personally assist in rebuilding our roads and ditches.”
Ruthart also said he looks forward to the run-off and appreciates those who voted.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, I appreciate the support and I am looking forward to the run-off election,” he said.
If elected, Ruthart said he will devote “my full concentration to this full-time job.”
“I think I can make a difference,” he said.
Delta County Contested Races
The three-way race between Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Charla Singleton, local businessman Kevin Carter and Lamar County Deputy David Sehl has narrowed to two.
The Delta County Sheriff’s race will take place May 26 between Singleton, who garnered 43.32% of the vote, and Carter, who received 31.80% of the vote.
This race has fostered some high emotions, according to Delta County Republican Chair Joe Adams.
“There was a lot of complaining in the beginning,” he said. “All the candidates were first-time candidates, so there was a learning curve at first. It all got worked out by election day.”
But, he said “everyone ran a good race.”
“Our voting percentages were very good,” Adams said. “People were really invested in the primary.”
For the Delta County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s race, Morgan Baker won with 51.23%, against Alvin Lawson and Cole Chesshire. Lawson received 26% of the vote, and Chesshire got 12.42%.
Red River County Contested Races
There was only one contested race in Red River County, according to Deputy Clerk Chassidy Chandler, and incumbent Sheriff Donnie Gentry won out over newcomer William Brown, with 369 to 249 votes.
“We had 29.62% of registered voters vote,” Chandler said.
Fannin County Contested Races
In Fannin County, Mark Johnson was elected sheriff with 2830 votes, defeating Billy Kennedy with 1241, and Mark Daniel, 986.
Edwina Lane won Precinct 1 Commissioner and Jerry Magness won in Precinct 3. Paul Holt was elected Precinct 1 Constable, Jimmy Helms in Precinct 2 and Kevin Mayberry in Precinct 3.
Uncontested races
Several races are also uncontested in Lamar County: Incumbent Sheriff Scott Cass, incumbent tax assessor Haskell Moroney, incumbent county attorney Gary Young, incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronnie Bass, incumbent Precinct 1 Constable Travis Rhodes, incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Steven Hill and incumbent Precinct 5 Constable Jimmy Hodges.
In the race for Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace, current Justice Cindy Ruthart isn’t seeking reelection, and candidate Michael Woodson is running unopposed.
In Red River County, incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell, constable candidate Shawn Roden, incumbent tax assessor Tonya Martin, incumbent county attorney Val Varley and incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore are all running unopposed.
Fannin County also has its fair share of unopposed races. In the race for criminal district attorney, Richard Glaser is running unopposed, as is incumbent tax assessor/collector Gail Young and incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Mayberry.
Delta County’s uncontested races are: Dawn Curtis is running for tax assessor without opposition, Edgar Garrett Jr., is running unopposed for county attorney, Marshall Lynch is running unopposed for constable, Jimmy Sweat is running for the precinct 2 commissioner seat and Bobby Asbill is running for Precinct 3 commissioner.
