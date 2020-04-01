PATTONVILLE — An amendment to one of three proposed solar farms under the umbrella of Envenergy gained approval Monday at a noon meeting of Prairiland ISD trustees. Envenergy, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the largest privately owned energy producers in the United States.
Trustees approved an amendment to the original application of Samson Solar Energy I LLC for a limitation on appraised value of property for school district maintenance and operations taxes approved in August 2018 by trustees. The proposed $230 million farm is located near Cunningham in southeastern Lamar County.
“This amendment enlarged the site and relocated some of the solar panels,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. “Every time a company makes a change in its original plans, an amendment must be submitted to the Comptroller’s Office."
The board also approved a change in its senior class rank calculations for the 2019-20 school year to specify the end of the first semester as the cut-off date for calculating rankings, according to Ballard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.