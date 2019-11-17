The search for a new city manager is progressing on schedule with online applications for the position due Dec. 2 to search firm Baker Tilly.
“The process has started, and I would say in 90 days Baker Tilly will have applications reviewed and narrowed down to probably 10 or so, which they will bring to the council to narrow down to finalists,” interim city manager Gene Anderson said.
Anderson was appointed interim manager upon the Aug. 19 resignation of former city manager John Godwin, who was under fire for his management style. The council selected Baker Tilly to manage the search on Sept. 30 after several firms gave earlier presentations.
Following individual interviews with Paris city councilors, the search firm printed a brochure, available for review at bakertilly.recruitmenthome.com/postings/2442.
Included in the brochure is an overview of what councilors said they believe are important qualities for the city’s next manager.
“We gave what we thought are characteristics necessary for someone to be successful, and to be good for Paris,” Mayor Steve Clifford said. “I think we all gave similar answers to questions asked of us.”
High on the list is the following.
“An employee engagement and recognition champion who inspires staff, models excellence, supports employee and organizational development, and is transparent, approachable, collaborative and ‘walks the talk,’” the brochure states.
Expectations also include “a visionary, progressive, dynamic, approachable and politically astute city manager whose experience and expertise includes infrastructure management; strategic planning; utilities coordination and oversight; budget preparation and its monitoring and administration; along with economic development, organizational branding, marketing and community engagement skills.”
Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in public administration, engineering, business administration, finance or marketing, or a closely related field. The successful candidate is expected to have a minimum of five years related management experience in a comparable or larger community, preferably in a non-urban environment. A master’s degree in public administration and a certification as a credentialed manager by the International City/County Management Association is preferred but not required.
A total rewards package includes a base salary of the mid to high $100,000 range plus customary fringe benefits including health and life insurance, a retirement program, vehicle allowance and relocation assistance. Residency within the city is required within six months of selection.
