A move to give Paris City Council more control over its economic engine met with resounding opposition Tuesday afternoon from Paris Economic Development Corp. directors and an entourage of business leaders.
With only three of five directors present, the board discussed but took no action on a recommendation to change corporation bylaws because to do so requires four votes. Shay Bills and Marion Hamill reportedly were out of town and missed the meeting.
Paris City Attorney Stephanie Harris, who advises the
economic development group, could not say definitely the corporation’s bylaws were illegal and needed to be changed to require City Council approval of all programs and expenditures.
Currently, those bylaws provide that the economic engine can expend funds up to a maximum $400,000 on any one project without council approval. After consulting with at least eight economic development attorneys in the state, Harris said the majority opinion is that state law requires the corporation’s authorizing unit, which is City Council, to approve all programs and expenditures.
“I can’t sit here today and tell you 100% that the bylaws as they exist are illegal, but what I can tell you is that the project has to be approved one of two ways,” Harris said, “either in the annual budget, which is not very flexible, or on a project-by-project basis.”
Board chairman Timothy Hernandez questioned Harris about her number of sources and then presented his own poll of 15 nearby economic development groups.
“Of the group, seven of them were similar to our structure, five of them had complete control with no reporting to the city council,” Hernandez said, adding Paris had the lowest reporting requirement at $400,000 with Sulphur Springs the highest at $750,000.
After reading from the corporation’s bylaws, Dr. A.J. Hashmi said the city already has the authority to review projects.
“So I am not completely clear,” Hashmi said. “Why do we need to change the bylaws when it’s already in there?”
Harris argued the bylaws are contradictory.
“It’s a little contradictory if your first paragraph says you don’t have to have any approval for any project under $400,000, and the second paragraph says you have to have all your programs approved by City Council, then you’ve got a little bit of a contradiction in your bylaws.”
Referring again to the bylaws, which Hashmi said gives City Council the authority to amend, the former Paris mayor put the ball in the city’s court, suggesting City Council take action if councilors believe there is a problem.
“I am all for transparency, and If the City Council thinks we are doing something wrong, perhaps the council should point it out to us,” Hashmi said, suggesting the two groups schedule a joint meeting.
Harris believes there is interest on the council for a change in the bylaws, adding she recommended bringing the suggestion to the economic board rather than to have it “just show up on a City Council agenda.”
“I rather suspect we may be getting close to an Attorney General request, but I don’t know for sure,” Harris said, adding, in her opinion, “a court, or the Attorney General Office would issue an opinion that says our bylaws are not compliant.”
At that point, Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal, who is a council-appointed liaison to the economic development board, said she has been in touch with the executive director of the Texas Economic Development Council.
“He said about half (of 700 economic development groups) in the state can spend some amount without going to their council,” Portugal said. “I have been coming to these meetings for a couple of years, and I’m not aware of any problems; so if it is not broken, don’t fix it.”
Earlier in the meeting during public comment, Carl Cecil, Sims Norment, Glen Bawcum and Pike Burkhart each spoke against a change in the current bylaws.
“The council appoints PEDC members, the council approves the budget and any expenditures above $400,000,” Norment said. “I do think that is adequate.”
Bawcum, a former economic development director, reminded directors the residents of Paris supported the economic engine by a large majority in a 2017 vote.
“Requiring council’s approval of all expenditures and programs basically takes away the authority of these board members … I feel like taking this away would be a mistake,” Bawcum said before asking those in the audience who agree to stand.
Those standing included Cecil, Norment, Burkhart, Josh Bray, Derald Bulls, Jeff Nutt, Brad Nutt, Pam Anglin, Rudy Kessel, Derald Bulls and Chase Coleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.