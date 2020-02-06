CLARKSVILLE — Professional artist DWayne Windell said he wondered why in the world anyone would want a mural of a steamship in Clarksville, a landlocked community.
“Then I did some research and found out steamships once came up the Red River from the Gulf of Mexico where Clarksville was a major inland port,” Windell said by telephone Tuesday afternoon from his “little cabin in the woods.”
Windell moved to Clarksville about a year ago and is now painting “Rollin’ on the Red” on a downtown wall.
“I spent the weekend and Monday and Tuesday working on it,” Windelll said. “I am going to give it a pause. I enjoy doing it, but eight days in a row is too much, and the weather is not cooperating.”
Through mutual friends, Windell said he contacted Mayor Ann Rushing and through a collaboration of the PRIDE organization, the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Clarksville, the project was born and he offered his services without charge.
“Clarksville is my home now, and I am anxious to be part of the community,” the artist said. “We have other murals planned. The group had some other ideas so I said, ‘let’s just do them all.’”
Windell grew up in a rural community in southern Indiana and said after living in Dallas for almost 30 years he is glad to be “living off the grid.” Several years ago he purchased hunting land in Red River County where he built a cabin.
“I really enjoy the peace and quiet with my closest neighbor four miles away,” he said, explaining he doesn’t enjoy the cabin near as much during the hot summer months so he plans to travel, visiting family in Indiana and Colorado.
From the cabin, the artist does his work, using a graphic design program on computer to lay out murals for approval. He then travels to a site and does the painting.
A look on his website at dwaynewindell.com reveals a familiar graphic design, “TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen” seen in restaurants throughout Northeast Texas. His murals can be seen at the Dallas Zoo, Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms, Medical City Lewisville and Blue Sky Sports Centers, to name a few places.
The artist began painting murals his senior year in high school when his art teacher asked him if he would like to paint murals for local businesses, his first time to be paid for his work, according to his website, dwaynewindell.com.
Since high school, he has used his artistic talent in several areas to include airbrushed T-shirts in the ’90s on Myrtle Beach, Daytona Beach and South Padre Island. After graduating from the Art Institute of Dallas with a degree in computer animation, he worked with a Dallas animation studio on “Spy Kids 2” and did other graphic design projects.
”But after 32 years, murals are still my preferred way of making a living,” the artist said.
