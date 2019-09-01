A Lamar County jury rejected probation and handed 58-year-old Grover Glatfelter a 12-year prison term and a $10,000 fine Friday afternoon after finding him guilty Thursday of the aggravated assault of a city worker with a deadly weapon. He will be eligible for parole after six years.
Using the testimony of almost a dozen witnesses, Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake convinced a seven-man, five-woman jury Glatfelter’s hostile behavior escalated during the past decade and now poses a danger to society.
“I sure don’t want Lamar County citizens to find out what he might do next,” Drake said during closing arguments as she slammed on a table the rebar water meter turn-off key Glatfelter threw at Paris public works employee Mark Shew.
Witness after witness testified about encounters with the man who painted vulgar messages on his car, threatened people and often caused disturbances at public meetings.
Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin recounted experiences dating to 2011 when Glatfelter was enrolled in the jewelry department. The college suspended him in 2014, handed him a criminal trespass warning in 2016 and Anglin obtained a restraining order against him in early 2017.
“I was scared for my life,” Anglin testified.
Paris regent Jim Bell said he encountered Glatfelter’s wrath at his real estate office in March 2018 and later at a grocery store when he said the defendant told him to “get my finances in order because he was going to sue me for every nickel I was worth.”
City employees often encountered Glatfelter’s rage, according to testimony.
City manager secretary Denene Johnson spoke about several encounters she had in the city manager’s upstairs office at City Hall. Because of those events, a security wall has been installed in the building entry, preventing people from coming upstairs unannounced, she said.
During one encounter, the defendant refused to leave after 5 p.m. until he saw the city manager, although Johnson said she told him the manager was gone for the day. Someone called police and Johnson said she left the office when officers arrived. On another occasion, the secretary said she called the police after Glatfelter broke through her office to the city manager where he began yelling and she called police. At yet another time, Johnson said Glatfelter asked her to relay a message that police were not to come to his residence without his permission.
Paris attorney Chris Fitzgerald, a contracted Paris Municipal Court prosecutor, said he found a message written across a window at his office after he had written a letter to Glatfelter asking him to communicate in writing rather than coming to his office unannounced.
Building contractor Chad Bird testified he encountered Glatfelter near the plaza in downtown Paris where the defendant was filling jugs from a water hydrant. When he asked Glatfelter to move his car because it was blocking others, the defendant became hostile, Bird said, adding Glatfelter became further agitated when the hydrant was turned off after Glatfelter left it running.
“I typed his license plate into my phone and sent it to my wife,” Bird said, explaining he felt threatened and wanted his wife to have the number just in case anything happened to him.
The case for probation
Defense attorney Dan Meehan of Clarksville attempted to build a case for probation when Glatfelter took the stand by asking the defendant if he could abide by the terms of probation. Glatfelter answered in the affirmative about refraining from harassing people, writing vulgar messages on his car and interrupting public meetings.
“I understand I made people uncomfortable,” Glatfelter said. “I just won’t get involved with politics anymore, and if I don’t abide by the conditions, I would go to the slammer.”
If given probation, Glatfelter testified he would ask probation supervision be transferred to Arkansas where he would live with friends, and “when all of this is over, I am absolutely leaving the United States.”
During Drake’s cross-examination, Glatfelter answered “I don’t remember” or “Not to my knowledge” to questions about events to which witnesses had testified.
When asked about vulgar messages on his car, Glatfelter said he wrote messages because The Paris News would not print things the public needed to know, adding “my purpose was to let people know … because as a citizen you need to keep an eye on government, and when you find something wrong, you need to let people know.”
During closing arguments, Drake asked the jury to assess “a reasonable amount of time” for punishment while Meehan asked the jury for probation, arguing, “it’s not against the law to be angry; give him a chance with probation and if he can’t do it, he will then go to prison.”
District Judge Wes Tidwell said it was evident Glatfelter’s actions have escalated over the years. Before imposing the jury’s sentence, the judge addressed the defendant.
“You have every right to question government; you were threatening and harassing people, and that is not how we are going to act in this great state,” he said.
After the trial, Drake said she was pleased with the jury’s verdict.
“The defendant was eligible for probation, however, the defendant repeatedly challenged authority over the years and could not, in my opinion, comply with the terms and conditions of probation,” she said. I am grateful this jury agreed with me and sentenced him to substantial prison time.”
