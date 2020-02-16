Paul Jones
Buy Now

Paul Jones

Paris ISD trustees on Monday opted to give Superintendent Paul Jones another year on his contract and a 4.5% raise.

Trustees deliberated the extension and raise behind closed doors before taking a public vote in favor of the measures. No public discussion was had about the decision.

According to Jones’ extended contract, which ends June 30, 2023, the superintendent will earn an annual salary of $165,632.50.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.