RENO — It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Saturday, as hundreds of people came out to take part in the annual Reno Winter Wonderland Festival.
The festivities included games and rides for children, live music and dancing, giveaways and more. Santa Claus was even on hand to hear what children wanted for Christmas.
“We’ve been having a great time. It’s been awesome,” said Shirley Savage, who attended the festival with her grandchildren. “It’s great to see all the smiling faces and the activities they have for the kids. The ice slide, bounce houses and face painting — it’s all great.”
The ice slide was a popular attraction at the festival, as Ali Shadid, who was there with her children Axel, Mason and Hazel Grace, said it was also her children’s favorite part of the day.
“The ice slide for sure (is their
favorite),” she said. “They love it.”
Shadid said this was her family’s first time attending Reno’s Winter Wonderland, but it wouldn’t be the last.
“I think it’s cool the city put this all together for us,” she said. “It’s just a great way to have some fun.”
Throughout the day, dozens of lucky children became the recipients of new bicycles, as children were able to enter into a giveaway.
“That was the best part,” Kevin Garcia, 11, said of winning a new bike. “I was at the top of the slide, and I was about to slide down and I heard them call my name and say that I won.”
Also part of the event, several attendees were able to do some Christmas gift shopping, as vendors had set up booths selling clothes, jewelry, furniture, trinkets, decorations and more.
“It’s been great so far, and the business has been going better than we expected,” said Willis McCraw, of Floyd’s Home.
City secretary Tricia Smith said the festival, now in its third year, has grown each year.
“It feels like we’ve had a million people here today,” she said with a laugh.
“We want to do things like this for the community,” Mayor Bart Jetton said. “It gives people a chance to get to know their neighbor, come out and have a good time together. I’m very happy with how everything turned out today.”
