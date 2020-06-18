As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan, the Texas Education Agency is preparing to send schools masks, gloves, thermometers and hand sanitizer.
According to a press release by the agency, the numbers were determined by 2019-20 student and on-campus staff counts. Districts will be allowed to distribute the personal protection equipment according to decisions at the local level.
Local schools will receive the following:
Cooper ISD will get 7,432 disposable masks, 1,858 reusable masks, 4,030 gloves, six thermometers and 76 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Honey Grove ISD will receive 5,848 disposable masks, 1,462 reusable masks, 2,914 gloves, four thermometers and 60 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Chisum ISD will receive 9,784 disposable masks, 2,446 reusable masks, 4,619 gloves, eight thermometers and 100 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Paris ISD will receive 36,144 disposable masks, 9,036 reusable masks, 17,174 gloves, 29 thermometers and 371 gallons of hand sanitizer;
North Lamar ISD will receive 22,760 disposable masks, 5,690 reusable masks, 12,524 gloves, 18 thermometers and 234 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Prairiland ISD will receive 10,264 disposable masks, 2,566 reusable masks, 4,619 gloves, eight thermometers and 105 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Rivercrest ISD will receive 6,656 disposable masks, 1,664 reusable masks, 3,565 gloves, five thermometers and 68 gallons of hand sanitizer;
Clarksville ISD will receive 5,112 disposable masks, 1,278 reusable masks, 3,379 gloves, four thermometers and 52 gallons of hand sanitizer; and
Detroit ISD will receive 5,160 disposable masks, 1,290 reusable masks, 3,813 gloves, four thermometers and 53 gallons of hand sanitizer.
