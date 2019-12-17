Enrollment is up in Paris ISD with nearly every campus showing an increase in the number of attending students, district officials said.
Total district enrollment is 3,946, up from 3,806 from the same time last year, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told district trustees Monday. Increased enrollment also is seen at the district’s alternative school, Travis High School of Choice, which is serving 24 students this year, up from 20.
Although the board welcomed the news — a great problem to have, Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said — Trustee Clifton Fendley was concerned that kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms at Aikin Elementary were at or quickly approaching the allowable student-to-teacher ratio, which may challenge the district’s attempts to improve the school’s test scores. He asked if there were thoughts of adding a kindergarten classroom to relieve the pressure.
“No,” Dixon responded. “The law says 22 and after 22, then you have to get a waiver.”
In talking with Aikin and Justiss elementary schools a year or two ago, district officials found the need for an extra kindergarten position at Justiss to accommodate the growing enrollment, Dixon said.
As that class moved up, another position was added to first grade, she added. Fendley acknowledged the school, calling its results a “shining star.”
To help Aikin with its scores, Dixon said kindergarten, first and second grade reader recovery teachers were repurposed to another job to add more assistance for reading at the lower level. Reader recovery teachers at the school can now focus on their specific grades, “which gives us a lot of support at the lower level,” Dixon said.
In reviewing enrollment numbers for sixth and seventh grades, Fendley also inquired about the capacity of the high school, which Preston said was 1,200 students.
“Having the new (Career and Technical Education) building will help some,” Preston said. “They’ve done a few things in the original CTE wing. They’ve turned labs, rooms that were built as labs, into classrooms. We’re not anywhere near critical
mass yet.”
In other business, trustees approved the hiring of two new teachers. That includes Jesseca McGlasson, a math lab teacher at Paris Junior High School and Tiyunna Williams, a CTE teacher at Paris High School. McGlasson, who is replacing Brian Lewis, has a Master of Secondary Education from Texas A&M University at Commerce. Williams has been a registered nurse for 13 years and holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Paris Junior College. She’s replacing Lisa Milstead. Both contracts are for 10 months.
