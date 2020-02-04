Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake on Monday told a Lamar County jury how she will prove Elbert Luke Evans, 36, of Paris, committed sexual assault over a three-year period beginning in 2015 against an 8- to 10-year-old girl.
The girl, now 11, used pictures she drew during a forensic interview at a Dallas child sexual assault clinic to describe in detail the acts she said Evans performed against her.
“The acts were unimaginable,” Drake said during opening statements.
By closed circuit television later in the day, Drake interviewed two boys who also described how Evans abused them. Today, Drake is expected to interview older witnesses who claim Evans committed acts against them when they were children.
The Paris News has opted to withhold from print much of the testimony given Monday because it could immediately identify who Evans is accused of assaulting.
During opening statements, court-appointed attorney Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs asked the nine-man, three-woman jury refrain from
making judgement until all testimony is finished.
“You are going to hear some tough testimony,” Johnson said.
“I would ask that while listening to this testimony please do not make any decisions. Look not just at the words of a child but look for evidence in making a decision.”
In presenting evidence to the jury, Drake brought a Paris Police Department detective to the stand, a forensic interviewer, a sexual examination nurse, the ex-wife of the defendant and a Child Protective Service worker as witnesses for the prosecution. Evans faces eight first degree felony charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 alleged to have begun in December 2015 and seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was indicted in February 2019 and remains in Lamar County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to court and jail records.
Paris Police Department officers arrested Evans in early December 2018 on charges related to a March incident from that year.
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young is assisting Drake in the trial. The trial was to continue at 9 a.m. today with testimony expected to end by noon before District Judge Wes Tidwell reads his charge to the jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.