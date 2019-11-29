Aaron Tobin, a Paris native and a graduate of North Lamar High School, has made a name for himself as a talented attorney. Now, he’s received one of the most prestigious distinctions a lawyer can achieve.
Tobin was named the 2020 president-elect of the Dallas Bar at the Dallas Bar Association’s recent board meeting, and he will assume the position of president in 2021.
A North Lamar graduate of the class of 1992, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and his law degree from Southern Methodist University.
He’s been a member of the Dallas Bar since 2012 and serves as a trial lawyer who primarily handles business disputes, including commercial and bankruptcy litigation, he said.
“I got a business degree as an undergrad,” Tobin said. “So I had background there after I got my law degree. As for why I chose to be a trial lawyer and not mainly do desk work, it allowed me to scratch my competitive itch.”
Through various cases, Tobin has traveled all over the country and has done work in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and elsewhere.
“That’s definitely one of the most rewarding parts of the job,” he said.
Tobin was chosen to be the 2021 president of the Dallas Bar Association after being nominated by his peers and voted in.
“The nomination process is typically very smooth,” Tobin said. “There’s usually not any problems in voting someone in.”
As president, Tobin will be responsible for addressing any issues that arise concerning the board, and he will represent the board at workshops and other events.
“I know I might be a bit biased in saying this, but I think we’ve got the best bar in the whole country,” he said.
“We’ve got very strong membership and our educational programming that we provide our members is also very strong, and I’m excited to represent the bar.”
The Dallas Bar also raises money to provide pro bono legal defense work, and last year raised roughly $1 million for that pro bono work, Tobin said.
Throughout his career, though, Tobin credits his Paris roots for much of his success.
“I have incredibly fond memories of growing up in Paris, and it’s a place I still consider a home to me,” he said. “The sense of they instilled in me has helped me become the person I am today.”
