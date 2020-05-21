The coronavirus has forced local businesses into a position they hoped to avoid. Phat Phil’s BBQ is closed until meat prices come down. JC Penney has filed for bankruptcy. And Bargains For Everyone will be closing its doors.
“We’re not surviving the Covid-19 mess too well,” owner Christopher Gay said.
Now through June 27, the bargain retailer will be selling off its stock on the shelves. Every week, the percentage off will go up.
“The only thing not on sale is the helium balloons,” Gay said, “since helium is super expensive right now.”
Gay took over the location at 2313 NE Loop 286 from Just a Dollar in May 2019. He owns the business with his wife, Amy, and had even become a Wish delivery site in March, right before the government-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses. The plan had been to deliver Wish items to Lamar County consumers, who wouldn’t have had to wait for certain items to ship from overseas.
Overall, residents have been very supportive of the business, Gay said, but it hasn’t been enough.
“Our overhead is way higher than it should be. It’s not worth staying open just to pay the bills,” Gay said. “We really appreciate this area and how supportive it has been.”
He wanted to thank the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce especially for its support, he said.
“It is probably the best Chamber of Commerce I have every worked with,” Gay said.
The Gays also own K-Rays Family Discount in Antlers, Oklahoma, which will stay open, he added.
“That’s not going anywhere,” Gay said. “K-Rays is our original location. We can do things in Oklahoma that we can’t in Texas.”
For information about sales, shoppers can check out the business’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Bargains-For-Everyone-BFE-2210816425635641/.
