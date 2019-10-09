DETROIT — Work to add a connecting road at the Detroit baseball fields is ongoing, though there is not yet an estimate on when the project might be completed, city officials reported at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
In recent months, local contractor Steve Yoder has dug the trench, laid culverts and begun laying the dirt for a crossover road connecting the town’s two baseball fields, city secretary Tami Nix said. However, Yoder still needs to finish clearing parts of the area before laying dry fill dirt and gravel.
“He wants to finish dressing that spot up before he moves forward and begins putting the rock in,” Nix said. “I’m not sure when it might be, but he also wants to put dry fill dirt in the place that runs parallel to the track that goes in to make that turn.”
The dirt and gravel to be used have been donated to the city, Nix said. The process could be further delayed as officials are unsure if the donated dirt and gravel will be enough to finish the road.
“We need to go parallel to the track, and then cross over,” Nix said. “There’s been dirt donated, and I think Richard Drake and RK Hall maybe donated three loads each of rock, but I’m just not sure if that’ll be enough rock to finish the job.”
The city undertook the construction of the road connecting the ball fields following the installation of barricades that were added to the Northeast Texas Trail near the ballpark, which severely hinder easy traffic between the two fields’ parking areas.
