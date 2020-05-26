A Fourth of July fireworks show is scheduled for July 3, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen.
"There are changes this year due to Covid-19 and for the safety of our community," Allen said, explaining the show will be launched from behind Love Civic Center and the Paris Municipal band will perform under the nearby pavilion instead of at a stadium.
Robert High will start the ceremony with an opening prayer at 8 p.m., and the fireworks show is to begin about 9:20 p.m.
Food trucks will be located at Love Civic Center.
"We encourage social distancing at all locations where you park to watch the fireworks," Allen said whether at the civic center, Paris High School, Paris Junior High or areas along Dragon Park. "We are very happy to be able to provide our community this event, which has been very popular each year.
"Though changes have occurred, we hope everyone enjoys getting outside and celebrating, but also staying safe," Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.