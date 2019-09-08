Lamar County United Way will kick off its fundraising campaign Sept. 14 at Paris Ford Lincoln.
Attendees can test drive cars at the dealership from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the dealership will donate $20 to the United Way for every test drive, up to $6,000. People can pre-register to test drive a car by visiting d4ur.com/MM7MX.
Area band Rue 82 will be on site providing musical entertainment, and food will be provided by Sonic Drive-In.
At 2 p.m., the United Way’s various partner agencies will take to the stage in the second annual karaoke competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.