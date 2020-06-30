BOGATA—Hoots and hollers flew across the stands under the bright lights of the 71st annual Bogata Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Dozens of cowboys and cowgirls tried their hands at everything from steer wrestling to barrel racing, all in an effort to claim a first place spot. Competitors came from around the country, some traveling all the way from Colorado, Florida and Idaho to show their skills and join in the rodeo festivities.
Friday night started out with Bareback Riding, with cowboys
holding on for dear life without a saddle for support. Clad in traditional Western wear, some emerged without a scratch, others walked away looking like they’d just taken a spa day in a mud bath.
After last year’s rodeo princesses took a lap around the arena in the back of a pickup truck, it was time for a group of brave kids to prove their strength in the mutton bustin’ competition. The winner on Friday was young Abilene Ross, smiling from ear to ear after she managed to hold on long enough to score an impressive 90 points.
In the Steer Wrestling portion of the night, Casey Stone of Oklahoma scored an impressive 3.9 on Friday night, leading the competition by a wide margin. According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, steers generally weigh more than two times the average cowboy, making the process of wrestling them down to their backs a feat in and of itself — not to mention accomplishing jumping off a moving horse onto the steer’s back.
The ladies’ Breakaway Roping competition was a show of coordination and speed as young women from Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas battled it out to see who could execute the fastest roping while sticking to strict rodeo rules, their ponytails flapping in the wind behind them.
The rodeo didn’t leave anyone out — there was fun to be had for people of all ages. Kids leaned up against the railings snacking on cotton candy, vendors’ stands glowed with light-up toys, keychains, stuffed animals and gadgets, and kids under 6 were invited to participate in a muddy scramble to snag as many one dollar bills as possible — some losing shoes in the deep mud along the way.
Attendees were kept entertained all night by a small band, a rarity at modern day rodeos, the witty announcer and Backfire the rodeo clown, who stumbled around the area with a dirty broom, a painted face and a pair of Converse sneakers that had seen better days. Laughs echoed around the stands as Backfire and the announcer sent jokes back and forth in between each event to the background soundtrack of the local band.
At the end of the competition, all winners were awarded a handmade belt buckle by local silversmith Lindy Best, which gleams with their title. Pictures are available on the Bogata Rodeo’s Facebook page.
