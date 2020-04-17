PrimeTime, Paris Regional Medical Center’s senior activity program, has named Ruth Viehe as the 2020 volunteer of the year. She has been a volunteer since 2016 and will receive her 1,500 hour bar this year.
“Ruth is a Lamar County resident,” said Lisa House, PRMC’s director of senior service. “She is crafty, motivated and enthusiastic. Ruth works in the gift shop, the information desk and popcorn. Her volunteer team said Ruth is very thoughtful and willing to fill in where she is needed. She even worked on Thanksgiving Day popping popcorn for the hospital employees. Everyone loves Ruth.”
House said the hospital staff miss Viehe and want to wish her a Happy Volunteer Week, April 19-25.
