Paris Police Department
Marsha Ann Cline, 63: Possession of a dangerous drug, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Clinterius Malik Franklin, 22: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Stephen James Allen, 32: Assault casing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Ray Riddle, 38: Forgery of a financial instrument/elderly.
Reno Police Department
Amanda Marie Evans, 31: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, interfering with an emergency call.
