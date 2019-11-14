The Texas director of Gun Owners of America, is the featured speaker tonight at the Association of Lamar County Republicans.
Rachel Malone, of Austin,will bring her message to the 7 p.m. meeting at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
The cousin of former Paris City Manager Mike Malone, the gun rights advocate spearheads gun owners rights within the Texas Legislature.
“Rachel is passionate about promoting the right to keep and bear arms in legislation, training and public perception,” John Velleco of the Gun Owners of America wrote about her for the organization’s website at gunowners.org.
She is a guest writer for various gun blogs and speaks regularly throughout Texas and beyond on topic including gun rights, legislative action, party politics and more, Velleco stated.
