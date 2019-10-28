COOPER — Vehicles lined up around the block, and families stopped to take pictures of cute costumes at Cooper’s Trunk or Treat.
Sponsored by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the trunk or treat hit the ground running Saturday night, according to member Justin Anderton.
“It’s been this way since we started,” he said, gesturing to the long line of parents and little ones. “This is what community is all about.”
Inside the Delta County Civic Center, the trunk or treat line continued, and they handed out bags of popcorn as fast as they could, according to Karen Powers with the Crimson River Cowboys Church.
“Last year we had about 200 or so people, and we’ve given out 360 bags so far,” she said, only 30 minutes into the event.
Rachel McHenry showed up for the costume contest in a homemade pineapple costume. She said she didn’t know where exactly the idea came from.
“It just popped in my head,” she said, adding she was there to get candy.
The costume contest winners were, in the 0 to 3 year old category, Kissing Booth by Jonah Marchand; in the 4 to 6 year old category, Pennywise by Monroe Dave; in the 7 to 12 year old category, Dale Brisby by Cutter Chadwick; and 13 year old to seniors, Deer by Harley Foster.
The winners for best trunk were: scariest went to Cooper Outlet, most unique to the Cooper Parent Teacher Organization, funniest to AFLAC by Brian Boyer, best character to Madam Sabrina Andersen and the judges choice went to the American Legion’s Red Henderson, Post 483, Chris DuVall.
