Chisum ISD will meet Monday to discuss and consider the Roxton ISD audit and consider school board nominees for the school health advisory committee.
The meeting will also include a time of public testimony, a financial report, a resolution for extracurricular status of 4-H organization and an adjunct faculty agreement.
Chisum ISD meets at 5:45 p.m. at 3250 S. Church St., in the administration building.
