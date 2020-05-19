PATTONVILLE — The possibility of year-round school because of the coronavirus drew opposition from Prairland’s ISD’s superintendent at a Monday night meeting.
“The education commissioner (Mike Morath) would love to have year-round schools,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard told his board during his report. “He thinks we are going to have a relapse of the virus in October, and thinks we are going to miss a lot of school.”
A year-round school year would be divided into segments with weeks of vacation in between, Ballard explained.
“I want to be out of school come June 1, and I think you and our families think the same,” Ballard said, noting the commissioner expressed the opinion that parents, not students, were opposed to year-round school. “I just don’t think that is so. I think students would be opposed to going all year.
“He talked about Aug. 1 to June 25, but said we have local control,” Ballard said about opinions expressed by Morath in recent conference calls with superintendents. “As long as he keeps talking local control, I think we will be OK.”
Noting a state requirement of 75,600 minutes of instruction a year, Ballard said it might mean starting as early as Aug. 3 and ending as late as May 27 with make-up days built into the calendar in case days are missed because of Covid-19.
“We are probably going to get a little creative on this,” Ballard said, adding “hopefully this will be a one-year deal. We can add minutes to the school day if we need to in order to get those 75,600 minutes in.”
Ballard said he should have more specifics about a school calendar by the time the board meets again June 22.
In other business, trustees approved a $243,000 revamp of the tennis courts, approved an increase in breakfast and lunch prices and moved $542,300 from fund balance into the general fund.
The transfer covers $5,300 for wheels on moveable bleachers in the high school gym, $40,000 for parking lot paving in Blossom and at the high school/junior high campus and $497,000 for a revamp of baseball, softball and practice fields.
After lengthy discussion, the board decided against building new tennis courts at a savings of roughly $200,000. New courts would have necessitated moving the courts from their current location north of the softball field.
“We understand recapping the courts is just as good as building new,” Ballard said, explaining 4 inches of sand and a concrete base would be laid over the top of the courts, the same foundation as new courts.
Breakfast and lunch prices will increase 10 cents for students and 50 cents for adults. Preschool through fifth grade students will pay $2.60 for breakfast and $2.85 for lunch while sixth grade through high school students will pay $1.85 for breakfast and $2.10 for lunch. Teachers will pay $3.50 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch.
Trustees approved the following new staff to include Luke Chipman, high school physics; Kimberley Allison, high school agriculture; Kelly Blalock, Deport Elementary; Dana Stowe, technology director; Ronda Weatherford, business manager; and Drew Barnard, high school social studies/coach.
Kent Wright, technology director; Kay Klien, business manager; and Grant Ballard, high school physics teacher, are retiring. Clara Price, high school agriculture; Shannon Sandage, high school band director; and Mary Nelson, Blossom Elementary, resigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.