In response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, and calls for changes in law enforcement policies by peaceful protestors, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley says he is taking action.
A controversial “chokehold” will be removed from the department’s deadly force policy, and a requirement calling for intervention from fellow officers who witness another officer using unnecessary force will be added to written policy.
“That had been in our training, but to date, we have not adopted that as a written policy,” Hundley said. “This, too, will change.”
Hundley said officers are in conversations with local folks to see “what we and the community can do to keep everyone safe.”
“We hope to continue these conversations going forward,” Hundley said. “The department is always receptive to better procedures and actions that protect our citizens, our officers and those suspected of committing a crime.”
The chief said watching George Floyd die at the hands of a uniformed police officer “is beyond horrible for his family and the rest of our nation.”
“I assert that there is not a police officer who watched that video that didn’t start shaking their head and asked what in the world those officers could have been thinking.
“No thinking officer wants to use any force at all if he or she doesn’t have to because the risks that attend the use of force, both to the suspect and to the officer, are too great,” Hundley said. “And, the potential consequences to a law enforcement career of the use of more than necessary force can be devastating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.