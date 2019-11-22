UPDATE, 2:50 p.m.: Dennis Martin Beyer Jr. was sentenced to 99 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age and 20 years for sexual assault of a child under 17. District Judge Wes Tidwell stacked the sentences.
_____
UPDATE: After 25 minutes of deliberation, a Lamar County jury found Dennis Martin Beyer Jr. guilty of the first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and guilty of second-degree charge of sexual assault of a child under 17.
____
The prosecution in the sexual abuse trial of Dennis Martin Beyer Jr., 49, of Paris, rested late Thursday afternoon after hearing a now 16-year-old girl testify that Beyer allegedly raped her frequently from the time she was 11 until she was almost 14 years old.
Attorney Nick Stallings was to present its case starting at 9 a.m. today in the Sixth District Courtroom of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Indicted in February, Beyer faces a charge of first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under 17.
Lamar County Assistant District attorneys Kelsey Doty and Ken Kaminar examined eight witnesses, several of which collaborated the testimony of the girl, who described in detail several instances of alleged sexual assault.
A Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer, a sexual assault nurse examiner and the girl’s mother each collaborated the teenager’s testimony. The mother described her ex-husband as a drunk who became violent with her daughter before the two moved out of their Hearon Street apartment to live first with family in Oklahoma and most recently with family in Sulphur Springs.
The daughter testified she did not tell anyone of the abuse because she was afraid. In August 2018, however, she told her mother after first sharing with a cousin.
“I was tired of dealing with it,” the girl said.
The mother testified she called Sulphur Springs police, who told her she would need to report the abuse to the Paris Police Department. After several months passed and while visiting in Paris, the teenager asked a cousin to call Paris police.
Paris detective David Whitaker testified he began working on the case in December 2018 and provided transportation from Sulphur Springs for the mother and daughter to Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and
again on Jan. 4 for a sexual assault examination.
