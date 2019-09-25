RUGBY — When Mary Voirin moved to her home just outside Rugby about five years ago, she was shocked to find horses living on the land. But these were not typical, healthy horses; they were emaciated, underfed and sickly. Since then, Voirin has made it her mission to help the equines as best she can.
In almost every horse, you could see their rib cages sticking out, Voirin said. Many had other medical problems as a result of malnutrition, including one whose legs couldn’t support its own weight.
In the years since, Voirin, along with ex-husband Dave Brewer, have spent thousands of dollars on hay and feed for the horses that live near her home.
“We’ve probably spent well over $5,000 to feed them,” Brewer said. “We can’t feed them as much as they need to be fed to really stay healthy — we just don’t have that kind of money — but we feed them as best we can. What we like to feed them is hay and alfalfa cubes. They probably need about three times that amount, as far as the horses we have.”
In addition to the lack of nutrition, the horses have never received medical care for the issues related to malnutrition, Brewer said.
“They’ve never been wormed, never had a vet look at them,” he said. “One has an issue with its hoof that’s never been looked at — things like that.”
Brewer has a background in farming, and though he primarily raised cattle, he said some of his knowledge still comes in handy when dealing with the horses.
“I know what type of land you need to raise animals out here, and this isn’t it,” Brewer said. “There’s nothing out here. No grass growing, no water; just a sandpit where water should be.”
Over the years, Voirin has grown attached to the horses, and now affectionately calls them her “babies.” She can point to each one and talk at length about their individual personality quirks.
“I love them now,” she said. “A friend told me I could get arrested for trespassing just by going over and feeding (the horses), and I said, ‘Well I hope they give me a comfy cell (at the Red River County Jail) because I’m not letting these horses die.’”
Since Voirin and Brewer began caring for the horses, the animals have shown marked improvements in their health. Though protruding rib cages and bones are still visible on some, they’ve become less pronounced. On some horses, signs of malnutrition have faded even more. The horse that once couldn’t stand on its own is now mobile.
“They’re still underfed, but they looked even worse when we first got here,” Voirin said. “It breaks my heart.”
Voirin said she has repeatedly tried to get the property owner, a man she declined to name, to feed the horses, but when he does, his efforts are often lackluster, in her opinion. Once, he left hay far away from where the horses congregate. Another time, Brewer said, the property owner brought hay but left it bundled up, leaving the horses to peck impotently at it until Brewer unbound it.
“(The property owner) doesn’t care about owning horses. He doesn’t bother to care for them, and I honestly don’t know why he even has them,” Brewer said.
Voirin and Brewer have raised the issue with the Red River County Sheriff’s Office, and it is currently under investigation. Voirin’s hope is that the sheriff’s office will seize the horses and find them a loving home.
Lt. Freddy Booker, who is overseeing the case, said he visited the horses roughly three weeks ago, and agrees they’re being neglected. He’s seen even worse cases of animal neglect, even when it comes to horses, he added.
“I went out there and looked, and I do think it’s a problem,” Booker said. “About two weeks ago, I spoke to the horses’ owner and gave him 30 days to start feeding and caring for the horses. … If I go back out after that and see he hasn’t started caring for them properly, actions can range from us seizing the horses to possibly jail time for animal cruelty.”
Unless the owner complies, the next step would be to file a report detailing the case to the office of the justice of the peace, and then it would be in their hands to determine what to do next, Booker said.
In the meantime, Voirin is looking for assistance from the community to feed the horses. Already, roughly 10 friends and neighbors have lent hay, feed or donated some money for her to buy hay, she said.
“That support means the world to me,” she said. “It’s good to know that other people see what’s happening and agree that something’s got to be done.”
To contact Voirin about feeding the horses, call 214-957-1179.
