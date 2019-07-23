Local gas prices below national average

Gas prices have seen some growth in recent weeks, though local and state costs per gallon remain noticeably cheaper than the national average.
On Monday, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Texas was $2.52, an increase of 16 cents from the prior month, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.
Despite the jump of 16 cents, DeHaan said the state average is still 11 cents cheaper than it was at this time last year.
Local numbers are comparable to the state average, DeHaan said. In Lamar County, the average cost per gallon is $2.53. Most pumps in Paris are between $2.50 and $2.60 per gallon, with the cheapest gas around $2.35, he said.
The national average is well above local and state averages, at $2.76.
“Taxes are about 18 cents under the national average, and so that’s one reason people are paying less at the pump in Texas, and Texas is home to significant oil production as well,” DeHaan said.
DeHaan said gas prices have been more volatile than usual, making the market hard to predict, in part because of global tensions with Iran.
“There’s no way to predict Iran’s next move and the stakes are very high,” DeHaan said. “The prices could continue to fluctuate if Iran continues to make waves, like shooting the American drone.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that on Friday, Iran captured a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, following the U.K.’s capture of an Iranian vessel off Gibraltar two weeks earlier.
Another cause for volatility is the weather, as DeHaan said Hurricane Barry, which hit Louisiana last week, halted work at some refineries, driving up prices.
Despite the volatility making it hard to predict how prices will move in the coming weeks, DeHaan said the nation typically sees a drop in prices around this time of year.
“Prices typically soften as summer ends and demand wanes in August,” he said. “Then there will be a more significant relief at the pump in the fall.”
